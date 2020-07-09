Marvel's Agents of SHIELD is counting down to its final shows. What began in 2013 will end next month. The stars have never stopped having fun in their part of the Marvel Universe. For one thing, it's a place where time travel is an option!
ABC7's George Pennacchio talked with stars Henry Simmons and Jeff Ward.
'Marvel's Agents of Shield' stars have fun with time travel, explore the 80's as show heads to series finale
'Marvel's Agents of Shield' stars Henry Simmons and Jeff Ward have fun with time travel, and explore the eighties as the show heads to its series finale.
