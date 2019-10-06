Massive explosion in Perris all for new Fox TV show

The filming in Perris CA by Twentieth Century Fox will include a loud explosion tonight, Oct 4, between approximately 9:45 and 10:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/5lSEyDV9FT — March Air Res. Base (@March_ARB) October 5, 2019

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive explosion sent flames shooting into the sky Friday night in Perris for the filming of a new television show produced by Twentieth Century Fox.The big boom could be heard for miles around the desert community and in the area near the March Air Reserve BasePrior to the filming, base officials sent out tweets to the community alerting them ahead of time to expect smoke and a simulated explosion.But they clarified that the filming and explosion were not held at the base itself. The base sent out the tweets at the request of local authorities to help notify the community to expect emergency vehicles, special effects, smoke and a simulated explosion."Twentieth Century Fox TV is filming scenes for new series in Perris CA near Harvill Ave & Rider St between 6 p.m. (Oct. 3) & 7 a.m. (Oct 4). Emergency vehicles, special effects, smoke & a simulated explosion are part of scenes," the base tweeted."The filming in Perris CA by Twentieth Century Fox will include a loud explosion tonight, Oct 4, between approximately 9:45 and 10:15 p.m."Some people even showed up with lawn chairs to take in the free show.The name of the new Fox show was not disclosed.