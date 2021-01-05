Matt James teases scandalous limo entrances ahead of season 25 premiere

On tonight's premiere viewers will meet the 32 women vying for James' heart.
Unlike other seasons of the show, the contestants arrived at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania and not at the Bachelor Mansion. But that didn't change "The Bachelor's" theme of having unique limo entrances -- one that according to ABC7's entertainment guru, George Pennacchio, is "rated R or maybe NC-17."
"That was exciting, you know? I'll never shame anybody for being themselves and that icebreaker was what I needed at that moment," said James.
Whether they're mature or silly, first impressions are key and James knew right away whether some of the women's hellos would also be their goodbyes: "I feel like when you know, you know. And I knew pretty quickly."
In addition to learning more about the women, audiences will also learn more about James, the first Black man to appear as the lead on the long-running show.
"I feel like a Black person, you know, because my skin's Black. If you didn't see my mom, then you wouldn't know that I was half-white. And that's how I present. I present as a Black man and I am."
After the introductions, you'll see James do something no Bachelor has done before... lead the women in a moment of prayer: "That was what I needed. I was very overwhelmed. I was flustered. And typically when I have that type of emotion, I pray. And I need that to bring myself back to peace."
Like any season of "The Bachelor," there is bound to be drama, but at the end of the day James is just "looking for what everyone else is looking for and that's someone to spend my life with and experience life with."
Season 25 of "The Bachelor" premieres Mon., Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.