Arts & Entertainment

'May the 4th be with you': Baby Yoda helps ring Wall St. opening bell

EMBED <>More Videos

Disney rings opening bell at NYSE to celebrate Star Wars Day

NEW YORK CITY -- Tuesday is May 4, the day Star Wars fans celebrate every year.

In 1978, the classic Star Wars slogan "May the Force Be With You" was flip-flopped into "May the Fourth Be With You" to great others on the Fourth of July, according to Lucasfilm.

The next year, the date was reset to May 4th when a full-page ad appeared in the May 4, 1979 issue of The London Evening News to congratulate British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on her taking office that day.

"May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!" it read.

In the years since, Star Wars fans use this day to honor and celebrate that galaxy far, far away.

It has grown in popularity over the years, and to celebrate, the Walt Disney Company virtually rang the New York Stock Exchange's opening bell Tuesday -- with a little hep from Baby Yoda.

The Disney+ streaming service is marking May 4 by releasing an all-new Star Wars series, a Star Wars-themed "The Simpsons" short, and more.

Since "May the 4th Be With You" doesn't carry the same witty punch when translated into other languages, "Star Wars Day" has been adopted to establish a global meaning for this annual worldwide celebration.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citywall streetentertainmentnew york stock exchangestar wars
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows racist tirade against LA County deputy
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in fiery hit-and-run crash in Anaheim
All lanes reopened after fatal crash on 405 Freeway in Hawthorne
Caitlyn Jenner releases her 1st ad in bid to recall Gov. Newsom
Disney shares first look at 'real' Star Wars lightsaber
Ventura building fully inclusive play area for kids of all abilities
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
Show More
Newsom recall: Cox calls for 'beastly' changes in TV ad featuring bear
Asian woman walking in NYC hit with hammer by stranger
Family mourning Moreno Valley woman who lost monthslong battle with COVID-19
EXCLUSIVE: Asian father with baby attacked at SF grocery store
White Castle opening in Orlando draws long lines
More TOP STORIES News