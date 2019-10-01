So Fetch: 'Mean Girls' pop-up restaurant set to open in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Regina George may not approve of this, but it turns out, "Fetch" is going to happen after all.
A pop-up restaurant dedicated to the popular film "Mean Girls" is coming to Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica next month.
The restaurant will fittingly be called Fetch.
Eater reports customers can order dishes like Whatever Cheese Fries with pink sauce and Just Stab Caesar Salad with pink dressing.
No word if those infamous nutrition bars will be sold.
Tickets for Fetch go on sale Thursday -- or as Mean Girls fans know it: "October 3rd."
