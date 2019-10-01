Arts & Entertainment

So Fetch: 'Mean Girls' pop-up restaurant set to open in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Regina George may not approve of this, but it turns out, "Fetch" is going to happen after all.

A pop-up restaurant dedicated to the popular film "Mean Girls" is coming to Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica next month.

The restaurant will fittingly be called Fetch.

Eater reports customers can order dishes like Whatever Cheese Fries with pink sauce and Just Stab Caesar Salad with pink dressing.

No word if those infamous nutrition bars will be sold.

Tickets for Fetch go on sale Thursday -- or as Mean Girls fans know it: "October 3rd."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsanta monicalos angeles countyentertainmentmoviefoodpop uprestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Disturbing doorbell cam video shows Arcadia woman being assaulted
California's Real ID deadline is exactly 1 year away
First cannabis cafe in US opens in West Hollywood
Vaping illnesses prompt vote on flavored tobacco ban in LA, Long Beach
Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
2nd anniversary of Las Vegas shooting renews gun control debate
Show More
Deer kicks Georgia woman in the head at gas pump: Video
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, taunts animal at Bronx Zoo
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
CHP searching for driver who hit pony on 91 Freeway in Long Beach
Democratic candidate Andrew Yang holds rally in MacArthur Park
More TOP STORIES News