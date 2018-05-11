HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Mother-daughter bond proves strong in new Melissa McCarthy comedy 'Life of the Party'

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone team up to make new collegiate comedy "Life of the Party." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actress Melissa McCarthy has a new movie out that's a perfect fit for Mother's Day weekend.

In her new mom-com, "Life of the Party," McCarthy plays a woman whose husband unceremoniously dumps her. She decides to make lemonade out of lemons and heads back to college to finish school.

Her character decides to go to the same college as her daughter, who actually warms to the idea of sharing this time with mom.

"I didn't want to show another relationship where the mom and daughter are always at odds," McCarthy said. "I think sometimes that's what the story's about but it's like you almost always see where the daughter is just eye-rolling, and I was like, there's three women right here who are super close and love their moms, and I would love to go to school with my mom, so I thought let's show another side of it."

McCarthy co-wrote the screenplay with her husband Ben Falcone. They both also produced the film. And if Ben wasn't busy enough, he also stepped behind the camera to direct!

"Melissa and I working together, we get an incredible amount of joy," Falcone said. "We know that the ride won't go on forever so why not enjoy it every step of the way? And make sure that every... we try to make every movie its own little family, its own little party."

Molly Gordon plays Melissa's daughter and Gillian Jacobs plays a fellow college student. Both actresses say there was no question McCarthy could fit in with the college crowd.

"Melissa's really hip, I feel like she made us more hip," Gordon said.

Even though Melissa's character seems to have a closet filled with novelty sweaters and bedazzled sweatshirts.

"My Midwestern roots, guys," joked McCarthy, who grew up in Illinois. "We can wear a themed sweatshirt. It's my people's strength."

"Life of the Party" is rated PG-13 and also stars Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen and Matt Walsh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviehollywood wrapmovie newscelebrityfamilycollegecomedy
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
New documentary focuses on success stories from Homeboy Industries
Constance Wu moves from sitcom to big screen in 'Crazy Rich Asians'
'BlacKkKlansman' stars talk about relevance of movie in today's climate
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News