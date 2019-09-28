metallica

Metallica lead singer James Hetfield re-enters rehab; Tour delayed

The lead singer of metal band Metallica has gone back into rehab.

As a result, the band announced that it is postponing its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

RELATED: Rapid Fire: Metallica's Lars Ulrich

The band says lead singer James Hetfield has re-entered a treatment program for "an addiction." And that It's something he's struggled with on and off for years.

The band is promising to make its way back down under as soon as Hetfield's heath improves-- and their schedule permits.

RELATED: First Chase Center event brought traffic, excitement and news about Metallica's upcoming album

All tickets will be refunded.






Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertaddictionrehabdrug addictionmetallicau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METALLICA
Metallica praises 10-year-old Philly drummer's cover
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 student hospitalized, 1 arrested after Corona del Mar altercation
Suspect caught on video spray painting swastikas in San Pedro
Santa Barbara boat fire: Exam doesn't find cause of fire
Man charged for Encino open house attack, groping 4 other women
Judge will block Trump rules for detained migrant kids
Hundreds in Mar Vista hear success stories from the formerly homeless
Florida teacher probed after quiz refers to President Trump as 'idiot'
Show More
Free dental care draws hundreds to event in San Bernardino
Possible street racing crash in South LA leaves 1 dead
Meet Cinder, the orphaned sea otter pup with a new home
Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel
Amazon delivery van caught on camera driving on homeowner's lawn
More TOP STORIES News