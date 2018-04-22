ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Jackson's first moonwalk shoes up for auction

EMBED </>More Videos

The shoes worn by Michael Jackson when he first moonwalked in public are going up for auction next month. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
They're almost as iconic as Michael Jackson's glove, and they can be yours.

The shoes worn by the King of Pop when he performed his signature moonwalk for the first time on stage are going up for auction.

Jackson donned the black loafers during rehearsals for the "Motown 25" TV special in 1983.

GWS Auctions said Jackson gave the shoes to a dancer and choreographer after the rehearsal, and that owner has had them ever since.

They're expected to sell for at least $10,000 at the May 26 auction.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmichael jacksonmoonwalkshoesauctionLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News