michael strahan

Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host and Pro Football Hall of Famer, tests positive for COVID-19, sources say

By JOE REEDY
Pro Football Hall of Famer and "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining, according to people familiar with the situation.

Strahan is currently not experiencing any severe symptoms from COVID-19. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

TMZ first reported about Strahan testing positive.

RELATED: Jeremih update: Chicago R&B singer released from hospital following COVID-19 battle

Strahan, who also provides analysis on the "Fox NFL Sunday" pregame show, appeared remotely during last Sunday's NFC championship game. Strahan, though, also did remote appearances during much of the season for the network's Thursday night games to not conflict with his "GMA" schedule.

The 49-year-old Strahan has been absent from the ABC morning show all week and it remains uncertain when he will be on again.

He has been a part of "Good Morning America" since 2016 and has been a fixture on Fox's NFL coverage since retiring after the New York Giants won the third of their four Super Bowl titles during the 2007 season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgmacelebritynflhall of famecoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicmichael strahanu.s. & worldgood morning americacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MICHAEL STRAHAN
New York Giants to retire Michael Strahan's jersey number 92
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
New hour of 'GMA' with Michael Strahan, Sara Haines premieres Monday
'The View' co-host team: Fox News' Abby Huntsman to join
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
Victorville man accused of participating in Capitol riot
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
SoCal family reeling after mother of 3 dies from COVID-19
Chinatown COVID-19 testing site helps underserved communities
Oscar, Emmy-winning actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94
Blue Shield of California tapped to run state vaccine system
Show More
Flash flood concerns prompt evacuation warnings in IE
OC restaurants glad to reopen after CA lifts stay-at-home order
LA County elementary schools could reopen in a matter of weeks
SoCal weather: Heavy storm drenching region Thursday, Friday
CA man charged with possessing pipe bombs, guns
More TOP STORIES News