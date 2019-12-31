Arts & Entertainment

Michelle Obama named 'most admired woman' for the second year in a row, poll finds

For the second year in a row, former first lady Michelle Obama has been named the 'most admired woman' in the world, besting current first lady Melania Trump.

The current first lady, Melania Trump, came just behind Obama, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

According to the poll, Obama was the only woman to rank in double digits this year with 10 percent of the vote, down by 15 percent from last year.

The poll also stated President Trump and former President Barack Obama tied this year as the most admired man.

In July, an annual study conducted by an online research firm, YouGov, also ranked the former first lady as the most admired woman.

The 2018 Gallup poll was conducted shortly after Obama released her bestselling book of 2018, "Becoming".

The top spot was previously held by Hillary Clinton for 17 years.

Each year since 1948, Gallup has conducted a survey asking which man and woman in the world they admire the most. This year's results were based on a Dec. 2-5 poll.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmelania trumpmichelle obamastudy
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downey man charged in death of 6-year-old boy
Suspect detained after leading police on erratic chase in South LA
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
Ex-gang member earns master's, creates nonprofit to help homeless on Skid Row
Dogs attack herd of goats in Mead Valley, killing 9
LAPD urges safe driving amid staggering traffic death data for 2019
SoCal history: A look back at moments that defined TV
Show More
Another round of snow threatens Grapevine closure
Kansas officer allegedly handed coffee with insult at McDonald's
Man dies after fall at LAX, officials say
Jewish community leaders urge President Trump take action against anti-Semitism
Street racers stopped, detained by CHP in Anaheim
More TOP STORIES News