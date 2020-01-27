grammy award

Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album' for memoir 'Becoming'

LOS ANGELES -- Congratulations are in order for Michelle Obama: she's now a Grammy winner.

The former first lady won her first Grammy Sunday night for Best Spoken Word Album for the audio book of her 2019 memoir "Becoming."

RELATED: Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Finneas win big at Grammys

Mrs. Obama was not on hand to accept the award.

RELATED: Grammys red carpet 2020: See what the stars are wearing on music's biggest night



Other nominees for Best Spoken Word included Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zit for the "Beastie Boys Book;" Eric Alexandrakis for "I.V. Catatonia: 20-years as a Tw-Time Cancer Survivor;" John Waters for "Mr. Know-It-All;" and Sekou Andrews for "Sekou Andrews & The String Theory."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsmichelle obamau.s. & worldgrammy award
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRAMMY AWARD
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men tribute
Grammys 2020: List of winners, nominees
Family affair: Billie Eilish, Finneas win big at Grammys
Demi Lovato makes emotional return to Grammys stage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, 41, dies after helicopter crashes in Calabasas
2 OC coaches also killed in Calabasas helicopter crash
Thousands gather to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
'Kobe just meant the world to me'
2 LAPD officers injured after crash in South LA
Calabasas helicopter crash: What we know about the victims
Newport Beach residents hold vigil near Kobe Bryant's home
Show More
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men tribute
Grammys 2020: List of winners, nominees
A look back at Kobe Bryant's astonishing last game
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Kobe Bryant was proud of the basketball player Gianna had become
More TOP STORIES News