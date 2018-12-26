ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reportedly got married in secret ceremony

Liam Hemsworth, left, and Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif. ((Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP))

LOS ANGELES --
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth appear to have tied the knot amid reports the couple got married in a secret wedding ceremony.

Cyrus posted three black-and-white photos of her and Hemsworth on the singer's Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday. She captioned her photos writing "10 years later ..." and "12.23.18," possibly indicating the day they exchanged vows.



The 26-year-old Cyrus shared another photo of her and Hemsworth kissing. He also posted a photo of them with words "My love."



In each picture, Cyrus is dressed in all-white while the 28-year-old actor is wearing a tuxedo with white shoes.

Cyrus and Hemsworth's representatives did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.



The couple reconnected in 2015 after an on-and-off relationship. They both starred in the 2010 romantic drama "The Last Song."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmiley cyrusweddingmarriagecelebrityu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
Emo, pop and throwback hits: The best music events in Anaheim this week
Can't-miss music events in Pasadena this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Van stolen from couple at Oxnard hospital recovered with puppy inside
Woman donates kidney to co-worker she's known only a month
Glendale hit-and-run: Police release video of person of interest
Harbor City homeless encampment removed in effort to get them into shelters
VIDEO: Pitcher pays off parents' debt for Christmas
John Cena joins 'Transformers' franchise in action-filled 'Bumblebee'
LA starts up annual Christmas tree recycling program
Judge reviews evidence to see if OC Holy Fire suspect should stand trial
Show More
LAPD chief weighs in on new DUI device law, last-call time
Fitness experts reveal what is trending in exercise for 2019
Firefighters bring gifts to Long Beach woman with cancer
Deaths of 2 children raise doubts about US border agency
Dow up 1,000 points in stock market rebound
More News