Minnesota lawmaker wants to ban bachelor Arie for dumping woman from the state

A Minnesota state lawmaker has authored a bill banning Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. from the state after he first proposed to, then dumped, a Minneapolis woman. (KABC)

The fallout continues for "The Bachelor."

Arie Luyendyk Jr. could soon be banned from the state of Minnesota.

Luyendyk first proposed to Minneapolis resident Becca Kufrin. But then he called it off and broke up with her on national television.

During the show's dramatic finale, Minnesota state Rep. Drew Christensen tweeted that he would draft a bill banning Arie from the state if he was re-tweeted 1,000 times.


The tweet has nearly 12,000 re-tweets.

On Thursday, Christensen shared a photo of the bill that reads the state has a policy of zero tolerance and that every person has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk Jr.

