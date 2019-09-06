ABC Primetime

Eric Stonestreet of 'Modern Family' stars as Chiefs coach's brother in spoof video

(FILE)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet plays the part of the bumbling younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in a new spoof video that was released in advance of the first game of the regular season.

The video features Stonestreet as Randy, the owner of a California Jet Ski business who suffered a career-ending football injury as a 10-year-old. While getting his ankles taped alongside disinterested players, he explains, "Pop Warner. It's no joke."



Throughout the video, he offers players advice and discounts on personal watercraft. General Manager Brett Veach says, "He's almost like having another coach out there, one that we don't want or need."

Stonestreet, a Kansas City, Kansas, native plays the character Cameron Tucker, on the ABC sitcom that is in its final season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkansas city chiefsabc primetimemodern family
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
First look at the new fall season on ABC
'Bachelorette' villain makes it to the hometown dates
'Reef Break' explores Poppy Montgomery's alter ego
Jeannie Mai on how 'Holey Moley' does mini-golf in a big way
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mandatory evacuation orders lifted in 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire
LIVE: Crew had 'no choice' but to evacuate as flames spread, boat owner says
Police investigating string of attempted kidnapping reports near West Covina schools
Vigils held to honor victims of Santa Barbara boat fire
LATEST: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at NC Outer Banks
Day care worker, 19, charged with murder of baby girl
Visalia 2-year-old dies after being shot in the head; father arrested
Show More
California National Guard will lose $8 million to border wall plan
California voters in 2020 may consider letting parolees vote
'Brady Bunch' stars bring iconic sitcom home to life in new show
Pro-immigrant groups fight for DACA
VIDEO: Woman fights off robber armed with knife at Pomona business
More TOP STORIES News