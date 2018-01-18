ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Movie ticket prices up, attendance down

Attendance at the movies is down, but it's not stopping ticket prices from climbing.

By ABC7.com staff
Attendance at the movies is down, but it's not stopping ticket prices from climbing.

The National Association of Theater Owners says attendance in North America is down 6 percent from 2016. That's even lower than what studio executives projected.

As for the ticket price, it reached a new high of $8.97 cents nearly 4 percent higher than 2016.

The association is blaming the drop on a weak summer movie season and many sequels.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie theatermoviesentertainmenthollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News