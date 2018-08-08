ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Movies, comedy and more: 4 entertainment events in Los Angeles this week

Vista Theatre. | Photo: Sigmund W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a stand-up comedy show to an inaugural television and web series festival. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Vintage Basement with Max & Nicky



Photo: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth/Yelp

New York-based twin brothers Max and Nicky Weinbach bring you a night of stand-up comedy and music, complete with dovelike musical stylings and absurd antics.

The one-night only Los Angeles show will feature a fun assortment of hilarious stand-up comics with headliners like Reggie Watts ("Late Late Show with James Corden"), Brent Weinbach ("Conan"), DJ Douggpound ("Pound House"), Andrew Michaan ("Adam Ruins Everything") and a surprise special guest.

When: Thursday, Aug. 9, 8-9:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Family Night on the G




It's family movie night! Relax and unwind on the Green with Disney's Academy Award-winning film "Coco." Watch as young Miguel travels through the Land of the Dead in an effort to unlock his true family history.

This is a family-friendly, free event situated at Warner Ranch Park in Woodland Hills.

When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 8-10 p.m.
Click here for more details

Screening of 'Total Recall' at the Vista





Come enjoy a late-night showing of "Total Recall" -- the 1990 science-fiction classic featuring action legend (and former governor) Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This adrenaline-pumping film is jam-packed with explosions, action sequences and a subversive sense of humor that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, Aug. 12 2:30 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Glow Television & Webseries Festival





The inaugural Glow Television and Webseries Festival is a bicoastal showcase depicting the best entries for categories such as original web series, animations, scripted and unscripted pilot presentations and episodic series -- each with diversity as the primary focus.

Tickets are currently available for both Friday and Saturday afternoons and are currently running 50 percent off via the link below.

When: Friday, Aug. 10 (11 a.m.) and Saturday, Aug. 11 (2:30 p.m.)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
