Movies, comedy and more: 4 entertainment events in Los Angeles this week

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a stand-up comedy show to an inaugural television and web series festival. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Vintage Basement with Max & Nicky
Photo: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth/Yelp
New York-based twin brothers Max and Nicky Weinbach bring you a night of stand-up comedy and music, complete with dovelike musical stylings and absurd antics.
The one-night only Los Angeles show will feature a fun assortment of hilarious stand-up comics with headliners like Reggie Watts ("Late Late Show with James Corden"), Brent Weinbach ("Conan"), DJ Douggpound ("Pound House"), Andrew Michaan ("Adam Ruins Everything") and a surprise special guest.
When: Thursday, Aug. 9, 8-9:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Family Night on the G
It's family movie night! Relax and unwind on the Green with Disney's Academy Award-winning film "Coco." Watch as young Miguel travels through the Land of the Dead in an effort to unlock his true family history.
This is a family-friendly, free event situated at Warner Ranch Park in Woodland Hills.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 8-10 p.m.
Click here for more details
Screening of 'Total Recall' at the Vista
Come enjoy a late-night showing of "Total Recall" -- the 1990 science-fiction classic featuring action legend (and former governor) Arnold Schwarzenegger.
This adrenaline-pumping film is jam-packed with explosions, action sequences and a subversive sense of humor that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, Aug. 12 2:30 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Glow Television & Webseries Festival
The inaugural Glow Television and Webseries Festival is a bicoastal showcase depicting the best entries for categories such as original web series, animations, scripted and unscripted pilot presentations and episodic series -- each with diversity as the primary focus.
Tickets are currently available for both Friday and Saturday afternoons and are currently running 50 percent off via the link below.
When: Friday, Aug. 10 (11 a.m.) and Saturday, Aug. 11 (2:30 p.m.)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets