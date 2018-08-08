Movies, comedy and more: 4 entertainment events in Los Angeles this week

Vintage Basement with Max & Nicky

Family Night on the G

Screening of 'Total Recall' at the Vista

Glow Television & Webseries Festival

Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a stand-up comedy show to an inaugural television and web series festival. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.New York-based twin brothers Max and Nicky Weinbach bring you a night of stand-up comedy and music, complete with dovelike musical stylings and absurd antics.The one-night only Los Angeles show will feature a fun assortment of hilarious stand-up comics with headliners like Reggie Watts ("Late Late Show with James Corden"), Brent Weinbach ("Conan"), DJ Douggpound ("Pound House"), Andrew Michaan ("Adam Ruins Everything") and a surprise special guest.Thursday, Aug. 9, 8-9:30 p.m.It's family movie night! Relax and unwind on the Green with Disney's Academy Award-winning film "Coco." Watch as young Miguel travels through the Land of the Dead in an effort to unlock his true family history.This is a family-friendly, free event situated at Warner Ranch Park in Woodland Hills.Saturday, Aug. 11, 8-10 p.m.Come enjoy a late-night showing of "Total Recall" -- the 1990 science-fiction classic featuring action legend (and former governor) Arnold Schwarzenegger.This adrenaline-pumping film is jam-packed with explosions, action sequences and a subversive sense of humor that will leave you on the edge of your seat.Saturday, Aug. 11, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, Aug. 12 2:30 a.m.The inaugural Glow Television and Webseries Festival is a bicoastal showcase depicting the best entries for categories such as original web series, animations, scripted and unscripted pilot presentations and episodic series -- each with diversity as the primary focus.Tickets are currently available for both Friday and Saturday afternoons and are currently running 50 percent off via the link below.Friday, Aug. 10 (11 a.m.) and Saturday, Aug. 11 (2:30 p.m.)