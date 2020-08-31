mtv

MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: 'His impact lives forever'

NEW YORK -- "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, whose death from colon cancer shocked fans, was honored at the MTV Video Music Awards as a hero in real life, not just on the big screen.

Host Keke Palmer said the Sunday night awards show was dedicated to Boseman, who died at the age of 43 on Friday.

Boseman had previously been honored by the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2018 for his role as the Marvel Comics superhero.

Palmer said Boseman was "a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did." On screen, Boseman played Black icons like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

"His impact lives forever," Palmer noted.

SEE ALSO: Petition to change confederate monument with Chadwick Boseman statue circulates

Later on Boseman was included during an in memoriam segment alongside other artists like Juice WRLD and Little Richard who died in the past year. And after Black Eyed Peas wrapped the show with their performance of "I Gotta Feeling," singer Will.I.Am shouted out "Wakanda Forever," a reference to the fictional kingdom the Black Panther rules in the film and comic series.

WATCH: Gaga's masks, Weeknd's advocacy and more top VMAs moments

EMBED More News Videos

The MTV Video Music Awards got a little creative trying to put on a somewhat live awards show from New York City in the middle of a pandemic.



It was the second channel to recognize the impact of the actor that night. ABC aired "Black Panther" commercial-free Sunday as a prime-time tribute to the actor, followed by an ABC News Special, "Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King."

Over the weekend, the tweet on announcing Boseman's death on his official account because the most liked ever.

The tweet has more than 7.3 million likes and 3.1 million retweets and comments at the time of the this writing.

"A tribute fit for King," Twitter wrote.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkaward showsmtvmusicblack panthermusic video
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MTV
'Jersey Shore' house now available for rent in Seaside Heights
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison in tax case
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
MTV VMAs working to craft tribute for Aretha Franklin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman launches racist rant toward 3 Black women at Dockweiler Beach
Demonstrators gather in DTLA for rally against police brutality
SWAT called to Woodland Hills after shots fired
Permanent 'All Black Lives Matter' mural in Hollywood completed
Man dies after shooting at Arcadia house party
Deadly shooting on 405 Freeway prompts lane closures
Chadwick Boseman: Kids post tributes to 'Black Panther' star
Show More
This airline dropped fees to change flights or fly standby
San Fernando Valley car caravan shows support for Trump
Staples Center to serve as voting center for November election
Protesters vandalize LAPD station, set flag on fire
Class is in session for Lancaster teacher despite hospitalization
More TOP STORIES News