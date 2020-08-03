Arts & Entertainment

Disney+ brings the Muppets to life in new way with series 'Muppets Now'

Disney+ brings the Muppets to life in new way with new series 'Muppets Now'.
By
HOLLYWOOD -- "The Muppets" are TV veterans. They're movie stars. And now, they've entered the streaming world with their new unscripted show on Disney+, "Muppets Now." Kermit the Frog remains the ringleader of this group of fan favorite characters.

"Trust me, George, I am hard at work behind-the-scenes, making sure all the shows are working and getting put together and getting ready to be uploaded onto Disney+," said Kermit. "Muppets Now' is our- kind of our answer to the question of 'What would The Muppets look at and comment on right now in the age of streaming?' And it's a heck of a lot of fun. There's a lot of chaos in it in that crazy Muppet style that everybody loves."

Kermit reflected on what it means to be 'ageless'.

"Well, you know, I think it's because The Muppets are doing what we're meant to do and that's making people happy, George," said Kermit.

Some guests we'll see this season: Danny Trejo, Aubrey Plaza, Taye Diggs, Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, and RuPaul.

"RuPaul's so great and so many of The Muppets connect with RuPaul," said Kermit. "So, in the end, it really turns out to be a really great interview, I think."

"Muppets Now" is "now" on Disney+.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodtelevisiondisney+ streaming servicethe muppets
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom shares 'early good signs' in state COVID-19 trends
LIVE: LA County officials give latest details on coronavirus cases
Apple Fire scorches 26,450 acres in Riverside County
Victims of fiery Thousand Oaks crash identified
3 Marines from Southland presumed dead in accident
Stanford student sheds light on farmworker wages in viral tweet about summer job
Federal judge gives emotional statement on her son's murder
Show More
Fatal wrong-way crash prompts closure of EB 210 Fwy in La Crescenta
Students in San Bernardino resume online classes Monday
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
More TOP STORIES News