Music, art and film: 5 ways to make the most of your week in Los Angeles

Art show pop up at the Iron Triangle

Silent ugly sweater party with Millennium Age

A Well-Strung Christmas at the Renberg

Midnight screening of "A Serious Man"

A winter concert by the Golden Bridge Choir

From an art show featuring local artists to holiday concerts, there's plenty to enjoy in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---This Thursday, you're invited to attend LA's Conception Art Show -- an immersive pop up exhibit featuring the work of 35 local artists.Live music, complimentary appetizer hour and a cash bar will be on offer as well, along with opportunities to purchase original artwork for your home or office.Thursday, December 6, 5-9 p.m.Iron Triangle, 1581 Industrial St.$20 (Early Bird)Also on Thursday, join Millennium Age for an special ugly sweater edition Silent Party -- a new culture wave where the audience is in total control of their musical environment.Partygoers 21 and up will don wireless headphones and turn them -- with the flip of a switch -- to one of three DJs spinning the hottest hits from today and back in the day.Thursday, December 6, 9:30 p.m.- Friday, December 7, 2 a.m.Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant and Hookah Bar, 1964 Westwood Blvd.$10 (Early Bird)Swing by the Renberg Theatre Saturday night for a holiday performance by The Singing String Quartet, who will put their unique pop-classical spin on seasonal hits like "Sleigh Ride" and Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas."Saturday, December 8, 8-9:30 p.m.Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place$30 (General Admission). More ticket options available.This Saturday, head over to the Vista Theatre for a special midnight screening of "A Serious Man" with the Secret Movie Club.The 35mm-cell film circa 2009 features a Jewish physics professor (Michael Stuhlbarg) whose life begins to crumble both professionally and personally, leading him to ask questions about his faith.Saturday, December 8, 11:59 p.m.-Sunday, December 9, 1:59 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$12.75 (Budget Special); More ticket options available.Last but not least, join the Golden Bridge Community Choir this Sunday for a winter concert benefitting the Richardson family, whose home was lost in the recent Woolsey fire.The Los Angeles-based community choir -- now in its 14th year -- encourages the audience to join the them in singing joyful harmonies from around the world, while uplifting spirits this holiday season.Sunday, December 9, 3-4:30 p.m.1357 N. Highland Ave.$22 (General Admission). More ticket options available.