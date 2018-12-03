Music, art and film: 5 ways to make the most of your week in Los Angeles

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Art show pop up at the Iron Triangle
This Thursday, you're invited to attend LA's Conception Art Show -- an immersive pop up exhibit featuring the work of 35 local artists.
Live music, complimentary appetizer hour and a cash bar will be on offer as well, along with opportunities to purchase original artwork for your home or office.
When: Thursday, December 6, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Iron Triangle, 1581 Industrial St.
Admission: $20 (Early Bird)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Silent ugly sweater party with Millennium Age
Also on Thursday, join Millennium Age for an special ugly sweater edition Silent Party -- a new culture wave where the audience is in total control of their musical environment.
Partygoers 21 and up will don wireless headphones and turn them -- with the flip of a switch -- to one of three DJs spinning the hottest hits from today and back in the day.
When: Thursday, December 6, 9:30 p.m.- Friday, December 7, 2 a.m.
Where: Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant and Hookah Bar, 1964 Westwood Blvd.
Admission: $10 (Early Bird)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A Well-Strung Christmas at the Renberg
Swing by the Renberg Theatre Saturday night for a holiday performance by The Singing String Quartet, who will put their unique pop-classical spin on seasonal hits like "Sleigh Ride" and Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas."
When: Saturday, December 8, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place
Admission: $30 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Midnight screening of "A Serious Man"
This Saturday, head over to the Vista Theatre for a special midnight screening of "A Serious Man" with the Secret Movie Club.
The 35mm-cell film circa 2009 features a Jewish physics professor (Michael Stuhlbarg) whose life begins to crumble both professionally and personally, leading him to ask questions about his faith.
When: Saturday, December 8, 11:59 p.m.-Sunday, December 9, 1:59 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive
Admission: $12.75 (Budget Special); More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A winter concert by the Golden Bridge Choir
Last but not least, join the Golden Bridge Community Choir this Sunday for a winter concert benefitting the Richardson family, whose home was lost in the recent Woolsey fire.
The Los Angeles-based community choir -- now in its 14th year -- encourages the audience to join the them in singing joyful harmonies from around the world, while uplifting spirits this holiday season.
When: Sunday, December 9, 3-4:30 p.m.
Where: 1357 N. Highland Ave.
Admission: $22 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets