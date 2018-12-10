Music events worth seeking out in Anaheim this week

Little Steven performs at the House of Blues

A holiday choral concert

Country singer Easton Corbin at the Grove

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Anaheim. From a rockstar performance to a holiday chorus to a country sensation, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---On Wednesday, check out a live performance by Steven Van Zandt (aka Little Steven) -- an American musician, actor and dedicated member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.House of Blues Anaheim, 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 337$20Celebrate the holiday season this Sunday with the Meritage Vocal Arts Ensemble. Three choral masterpieces will be performed, accompanied by conductor Cristian Grasses and Porfirio Antonio Mojica on the organ.Sunday, Dec. 16, 4 p.m.Anaheim United Methodist Church, 1000 S. State College Blvd.$10Last but not least, swing by the Grove for a live performance by renowned country singer Easton Corbin. He will showcase the newest hits from his latest album "About to Get Real," along with older favorites such as "A Little More Country Than That."Sunday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m.City National Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E. Katella Ave.$20