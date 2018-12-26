Music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

From a Nat King Cole tribute concert to a celebration of Viennese culture, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Straight No Chaser
All-male vocal ensemble Straight No Chaser brings their harmonizing talent and energy to the Dolby Theatre stage. They will perform new and classic songs from their best-selling body of work. Their latest a'cappella album, One Shot, was released in November 2018.
When: Friday, December 28, 8 p.m.
Where: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $30 - $45
Erich Bergen: An Early New Years Celebration
Actor and singer Erich Bergen performs his first solo concert in three years at the Catalina Bar and Grill, performing selections from his new music and his previous albums. Bergen, who has appeared in the film and stage versions of Jersey Boys, will also perform songs from his musical theater and film career.
When: Friday, December 28, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Catalina Bar and Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd.
Price: $22.50 - $30
Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert
The annual "Salute to Vienna" New Year's concert celebrate Viennese culture through dance and song. Talented ballroom and ballet dancers will perform to the music of a live symphony orchestra and the operetta melodies of European singers.
When: Sunday, December 30, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave.
Price: $56.50
