Music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Walt Disney Concert Hall. | Photo: Ann S./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a Nat King Cole tribute concert to a celebration of Viennese culture, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Straight No Chaser





All-male vocal ensemble Straight No Chaser brings their harmonizing talent and energy to the Dolby Theatre stage. They will perform new and classic songs from their best-selling body of work. Their latest a'cappella album, One Shot, was released in November 2018.

When: Friday, December 28, 8 p.m.
Where: Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $30 - $45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Erich Bergen: An Early New Years Celebration





Actor and singer Erich Bergen performs his first solo concert in three years at the Catalina Bar and Grill, performing selections from his new music and his previous albums. Bergen, who has appeared in the film and stage versions of Jersey Boys, will also perform songs from his musical theater and film career.

When: Friday, December 28, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Catalina Bar and Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd.
Price: $22.50 - $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert





The annual "Salute to Vienna" New Year's concert celebrate Viennese culture through dance and song. Talented ballroom and ballet dancers will perform to the music of a live symphony orchestra and the operetta melodies of European singers.

When: Sunday, December 30, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave.
Price: $56.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
