Music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From a retro Dutch pop concert to a multimedia performance exploring the capacity of the human voice, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---Catch Dutch pop artist Benny Sings this Tuesday night at the Lodge Room in Highland Park. Boasting a retro sound inspired by '70s, '80s and '90s musical trends, Sings has performed on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series, and his songs have been featured on shows like HBO's "Girls" and Netflix's "Easy."Tuesday, Feb. 26, 8 p.m.Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th$18Grammy winning Banjoist Noam Pikelny takes the stage this Thursday night at the Pico Union Project.Pikelny -- the founding member of the band Punch Brothers -- won the first Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass in 2010, and a Grammy for best folk album in 2018.He'll be joined on stage by fiddler Stuart Duncan.Thursday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.Pico Union Project, 1153 Valencia St.$25-$30Enjoy the return of "Cloud City" at OUE Skyspace LA, which offers virtual reality, silent disco, electronic sound baths, sunset meditation and more. This all takes place amidst the 360-degree views at Skyspace, located on the 70th floor of the U.S. Bank Tower.Guests will be able to use the Skyslide, a glass slide suspended outside the building, for free until 10 p.m., and purchase beverages from the full bar.Saturday, March 2, 5-11 p.m.OUE Skyspace LA, 633 W. Fifth St.$27-$32Boston quartet Darlingside performs at The El Rey Theatre this Thursday night. The vocalists are known for sharing a single microphone, turning four voices into one powerful harmony, and have been compared to Simon and Garfunkel, The Byrds and other groups of the late 1960s.Thursday, Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m.The El Rey Theatre, 5515 Wilshire Blvd.$25Last but not least, join the multi-talented creator Meredith Monk for a multimedia performance combining music, movement and technology. Joined by the women of her Vocal Ensemble, she'll perform "Cellular Songs," which explores the capacity of the human voice through music, movement, light and video installations.Monk's previous musical compositions have appeared in films by Jean-Luc Godard and the Coen Brothers.Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m.Royce Hall at UCLA, 340 Royce Dr.$25-$49