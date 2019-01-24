Music events worth seeking out in Pasadena this weekend

Singer-Songwriter Anna Nalick

Kenny Lattimore

Toast & Jam Champagne Brunch Jazz 'n Paz Fundraiser

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Pasadena. From an Anna Nalick concert to a jazz brunch and fundraiser, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.Anna Nalick, best known the song "Breathe (2AM)," comes to The Rose stage. The singer-songwriter released her first independently produced album, "Broken Doll & Odds & Ends," in 2011, which sold over 30,000 copies in its first month of release. Featuring timeless melodies and a unique blend of instruments such mandocello, oud and glockenspiel, Nalick stirs meaningful emotion from her audiences.Saturday, January 26, 9 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$15R&B singer-songwriter Kenny Lattimore comes to The Rose stage. The singer, who was nominated for a Grammy for his song "For You," will perform soulful hits from his R&B and gospel catalog, including his duet albums with Chante Moore.Sunday, January 27, 9 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$24The Toast & Jam Champagne Brunch is a fundraiser for Jazz 'N Paz, an intimate jazz series. Enjoy a delicious brunch accompanied by a live jam session with Jamie Perez (vocals), John Tegmeyer (clarinet), Cooper Appelt (bass), Chad Edwards (piano) and Nick Mancini (vibes). The fundraiser will enable Performances a la Carte to continue bringing award-winning jazz to Pasadena.Saturday, January 26, 11 a.m.61 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103$50