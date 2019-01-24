ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Music events worth seeking out in Pasadena this weekend

The Rose. | Photo: Kevin R./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Pasadena. From an Anna Nalick concert to a jazz brunch and fundraiser, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Singer-Songwriter Anna Nalick





Anna Nalick, best known the song "Breathe (2AM)," comes to The Rose stage. The singer-songwriter released her first independently produced album, "Broken Doll & Odds & Ends," in 2011, which sold over 30,000 copies in its first month of release. Featuring timeless melodies and a unique blend of instruments such mandocello, oud and glockenspiel, Nalick stirs meaningful emotion from her audiences.

When: Saturday, January 26, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kenny Lattimore





R&B singer-songwriter Kenny Lattimore comes to The Rose stage. The singer, who was nominated for a Grammy for his song "For You," will perform soulful hits from his R&B and gospel catalog, including his duet albums with Chante Moore.

When: Sunday, January 27, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $24
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Toast & Jam Champagne Brunch Jazz 'n Paz Fundraiser





The Toast & Jam Champagne Brunch is a fundraiser for Jazz 'N Paz, an intimate jazz series. Enjoy a delicious brunch accompanied by a live jam session with Jamie Perez (vocals), John Tegmeyer (clarinet), Cooper Appelt (bass), Chad Edwards (piano) and Nick Mancini (vibes). The fundraiser will enable Performances a la Carte to continue bringing award-winning jazz to Pasadena.

When: Saturday, January 26, 11 a.m.
Where: 61 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103
Price: $50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
