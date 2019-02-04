ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Music events worth seeking out in Santa Monica this week

Photo: Finn Gross Maurer/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Santa Monica. From clarinet-composer Kinan Azmeh's quartet to a multi-art performance piece, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Kinan Azmeh CityBand





Clarinetist Kinan Azmeh heads up the Kinan Azmeh City Band, with Kyle Sanna on the guitar, John Hadfield on the percussion and Josh Myers on the double bass. The group, which formed in 2006, performs a musical synthesis of classical, jazz and music inspired by Azmeh's Syrian heritage.

When: Thursday, February 7, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St.
Price: $20-$49

Pianist Olga Kern





Olga Kern, a Russian-American classical pianist, performs at The Broad Stage for the first time. Her concert will include pieces from Beethoven, Balakirev, Gershwin, Scriabin and Rachmaninoff. At the age of 17, Kern won first prize in the Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition. She is known for her technical mastery and vibrant stage presence.

When: Saturday, February 9, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St.
Price: $39-$49

Red Hen Press: The Fool in the World





"The Fool in the World" is a unique collaboration between composer Sophia Serghi and writer Nancy Schoenberger. A fusion of original music, artwork and poetry, the performance piece draws inspiration from the 22 cards of Major Arcana Tarot. The performance will incorporate the narrative poetry of Judy Grahn and Brynn Saito.

When: Sunday, February 10, 2 p.m.
Where: The Edye at The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St.
Price: $20

