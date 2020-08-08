Homeless outreach agency 'My Friend's Place' plans all-star virtual fundraiser

LOS ANGELES -- The homeless problem in L.A. is more complicated these days because of COVID-19. One long-standing agency helping our homeless youth has had to pivot away from its annual fundraising event. "My Friend's Place" has come up with something different to raise some much-needed money. And on board to help, one of the stars of "Grey's Anatomy.""It's been five years I've been working with them and I couldn't be more proud," said actor Giacamo Gianniotti.On "Grey's Anatomy," Giacomo Gianniotti plays a doctor who works to save lives. In a different way, he's tried to do the same thing in real life. Not at a hospital. But at "My Friend's Place." For 32 years now, the staff and volunteers have helped people between the ages of 12 and 25 who are dealing with being homeless. The goal is to get them on the right path to wellness, self-sufficiency, and ultimately, their own places to call home.Early on, Gianniotti remembers asking another young man about his struggles."And he said to me, 'My biggest problem is I feel like a ghost. Nobody looks at me. They look through me," said Gianniotti. "Just stopping and saying hello, hi, good morning, I hope you have a great day. That goes a long way in the mental health of someone who's going through that."Historically, "My Friend's Place" has held an annual "Ending Youth Homelessness" gala to raise money for its cause. Among some of its past honorees, director Lee Daniels-and singer Halsey, both once homeless themselves. COVID-19 has prevented a gala from happening this year. Instead, a five-day virtual event called "My Friend's Place Summer Festival." From Sunday, August 9th through Thursday, August 13th, the festival will offer several online options for entertainment beginning with a virtual concert."All you gotta do is just click on any of the social for 'My Friend's Place' on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and you can stream the whole thing for free," said Gianniotti. "We have workshops going on from the 10th to the 12th. We have a yoga class you can sign up for $25 and get a Zoom link. The next day we have a drag queen BINGO. We have art for the whole family on the 12th. And adults can sign up for a $75 wine tasting-they'll send you two bottles!"The festival ends with an event honoring actress Rosanna Arquette. During this pandemic, "My Friend's Place" is still providing meals, clothing, emergency supplies and other help for those young people who need a little extra care.