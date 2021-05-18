Arts & Entertainment

Naomi Campbell says she is mother to a baby girl: 'There is no greater love'

EMBED <>More Videos

Naomi Campbell says she is mother to a baby girl

LONDON -- Naomi Campbell says she has become the mother of a baby girl.

The 50-year-old British supermodel announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand holding a baby's feet.

She wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."



Campbell's spokesperson declined to provide more information.

Congratulations poured in from other fashion industry figures.

Designer Marc Jacobs posted: "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful wrote: "Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy."

In 2017, Campbell spoke about her desire to be a mother.

"I think about having children all the time," she told the Evening Standard, a British newspaper. "But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity babiesu.s. & worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange County eligible to advance into yellow tier
Charles Grodin, known for 'Heartbreak Kid,' 'Beethoven,' dies at 86
Suspected arsonist identified in 1,158-acre Palisades Fire
Woman's car, CHP cruiser shot on SoCal freeway
45 is the new 50 for colon cancer screening, task force says
Newsom's income went up in 1st year as CA governor
LAPD investigating T.I., wife for sexual assault
Show More
2 killed, multiple injured in Oakland party bus shooting
Pasadena cancels City Council meeting due to Anthony McClain protest
Amid COVID protocol changes, doctors see early signs of severe summer cold season
5 CA counties change reopening tiers
19-year-old earns bachelor's degree from Fresno State
More TOP STORIES News