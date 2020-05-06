National Geographic commemorates end of WWII in special June issue

NEW YORK -- National Geographic is unveiling its June issue on Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day.
Ahead of the May 8 anniversary, Nat Geo interviewed a number of veterans and survivors from around the world to provide first-hand commentary on their experiences during WWII.
WABC-TV's Eyewitness News anchor Michelle Charlesworth interviewed one of those heroes, Gene Polinsky, who flew clandestine missions of Nazi-occupied Belgium, France and Norway.
Polinsky's remarkable story is just one of the many being featured in National Geographic's coverage of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in the June 2020 issue.
To hear more about his experience, tune in to NatGeo's Instagram for a live conversation between Polinsky and photographer Robert Clark at 12:00 p.m. ET | 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.
For more on this story, visit natgeo.com/WWII.
