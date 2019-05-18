Arts & Entertainment

Robert Pattinson is new Batman? 'Twilight' star close to sealing deal

Gotham will soon have a new hero.

You may know him for portraying Edward Cullen in 'Twilight' but now, Robert Pattinson may be the next actor to say, "I'm Batman."

According to 'Variety' magazine, Pattinson is close to sealing a deal to star in the upcoming film 'The Batman,' CNN said.

The announcement caused some commotion and a few fans went up in arms and even started a petition to cast someone else. Other fans are urging people to give Pattinson a chance, and pointed out that Heath Ledger's casting as the Joker in the 2008 thriller 'The Dark Knight' was equally controversial.

But, Pattinson is not the only one seeking the leading role. 'Deadline' reported that Nicholas Hunt is also being considered to play Batman.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screen in June 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentmoviehollywoodmovie newsu.s. & worldbatman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News