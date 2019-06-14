New Disney Channel series 'Just Roll with It' is partly scripted, partly improvised

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With so many options out there trying to capture our attention in the entertainment world, it's hard to come up with a brand new idea. Disney Channel did just that by mixing the sitcom format with audience input and improvisation on the new series "Just Roll with It.""This is the first time anything like this has been done," said actress Suzi Barrett."Just Roll with It" seems like it might be a regular sitcom. That is, until things go purposefully haywire!"A horn goes off and we just gotta roll with it!" laughed actor Tobie Windham. "Just roll with it! That's what we're doing! "Yes, when the horn blows, the script goes out the window."Out of nowhere we improvise and these crazy situations happen," said young actor Ramon Reed.Basically, the audience takes charge of the story."The audience votes out of three things and we have to do it and improv through that scene," said actress Kaylin Haymen."They love making us messy and do crazy things," said Barrett. "It's not a passive television experience. They get to create, they get the joy of using their minds and inspiration and then seeing what we do with it."So while the actors may be on stage, the fans are as much a part of the cast as anyone."That's a magic that I think the audience feels, they're in this moment, very connected with us," said Barrett.'It's beautiful," said Windham."Just Roll with It" debuts June 14 on the Disney Channel.