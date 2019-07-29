Arts & Entertainment

New 'Friends' pop-up experience to debut in New York City

Cast members of NBC's comedy series "Friends" are shown in 2001: Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow. (Warner Bros. Television via Getty)

NEW YORK -- "I'll be there for you..." in New York City, and for a limited time.

A new "Friends" pop-up, named "The One with the Pop-up," is headed to the Big Apple in September.

The creators of the pop-up promise fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in their favorite show like never before.

There are set recreations and, of course, "Central Perk!"

Visitors will be encouraged to take photos and post them on social media using #friendspopup.

Do you love "The One with All the Thanksgivings?" You can shake a turkey on your own head.


Or, what about "PIVOT!" Think you could do better than Ross? Give it a try!


The location will also have special "Friends" merchandise for sale.

Tickets for the experience go on sale this Friday, August 2 at 7 a.m. PST. The exhibit runs from September 7 through October 6.

The pop-up is celebrating 25 years since the show began.

For more information, visit https://www.friends25popup.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citytelevisionpop up
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFV shooting spree suspect eligible for death penalty
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Chino Hills fire caused by large bird hitting power lines, officials say
Data breach exposes personal information of LAPD officers
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
Car ends up standing on its front end after crash
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Show More
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
Search continues for suspect who shot, killed off-duty LAPD officer in Lincoln Heights
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
Workers hurt in partial building collapse in N. Houston
More TOP STORIES News