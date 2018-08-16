New Laemmle movie theater makes its debut in downtown Glendale

A new five-screen Laemmle movie theater has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 207 N. Maryland Ave. in downtown Glendale, the fresh arrival features stadium seating, all-digital projection, rotating art in the lobby and sells craft beer and wine, per a news release.
The family-owned theater group -- with additional outposts in the greater Los Angeles region -- was founded in 1938 by the nephews of Universal Pictures founder Carl Laemmle, the company explains on its website, and is now owned and operated by the next generation, Robert Laemmle and his son, Greg.
At this location, art house cinema and standard movie showings are on offer for popular films like "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor?," as well as future event cinema screenings in the form of stage productions, opera and recorded concerts.
A 3.5-star rating indicates Laemmle is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Michael A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 3, wrote, "At long last we now have our very own Laemmle Theatre in Glendale on the corner of Maryland and Wilson. ... The prices of the popcorn, sodas are way below other chains as well as the entrance fees."
"Courteous staff, reasonable prices and a clean theater," added Yelper Larry V. "No lay back seating, but comfortable seats with plenty of leg room. However, parking in the Maryland garage is horrendous."
Laemmle Glendale has varying hours. (Visit the website here for a full listing of current showtimes.)
entertainmentHoodlineGlendale
