New movie 'Brian Banks' tells of journey from prison to NFL

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the new movie "Brian Banks," actor Aldis Hodge portrays a young athlete from Long Beach, California, who seemingly had the brightest of futures. But when he's wrongfully convicted of raping a classmate, his future becomes a prison cell instead of a dorm at USC.

Banks fought long and hard to get The California Innocence Project to help him right the wrong. He is now an executive producer of a movie based on his story. Tom Shadyac signed on to direct.

"I'm responsible for shedding a light on a flawed judicial system and I feel like I'm responsible for telling the stories of those who have been silenced for so long who need someone to speak for them," said Banks. "I'm going to be that person."

"Something so negative he's turned into something positive and it's why I wanted to do the film," said Shadyac. "I mean, what he had to go through, I believe, is going to be nothing compared to what he's going to do with the rest of his life to help free others."

When asked about how he feels about being in the spotlight again, Banks says he simply feels a big responsibility to others.

"That's the best way to put it, responsible in the fact that this is not just Brian Banks. This is the story of so many other people currently behind bars--men, women, children--for crimes they didn't commit and they're being treated like animals," said Banks.

Brian Banks is very happy with the outcome-- including how Hodge worked so hard to look the part.

"He's got the muscles. He definitely got in shape and served my physique true justice!" laughed Banks.

"Brian Banks" is in theaters now.
