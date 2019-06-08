Arts & Entertainment

An unlikely meeting sparks much needed friendship in new movie 'Papi Chulo'

By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- In the new movie "Papi Chulo," Matt Bomer plays a weatherman who's ordered to take some time off to deal with something heartbreaking he's been going through. He finds a friend in a day laborer he hires to fix his patio. Alejandro Patino is Bomer's co-star.

"When I read the script, I said, 'Wow, this is magic.' You know, it's one of those scripts that when you got in your hand, you're going, I see it," said Patino. "I grounded the character in reality instead of our typical characterizations that Hollywood gives us."

Instead of paying this new acquaintance to repair his patio, Bomer's character pays him to be his companion and just hang out.

"It's definitely a buddy movie," said Bomer. "It's a comedy about loneliness and it's definitely got its dramatic moments, too. But I think the center of the film is the relationship of these two characters. I think if you don't have that, then the movie doesn't work on any level."

"Papi Chulo" was filmed in several familiar L.A. locations. Well, familiar to some!

"Some of the locations we were in, I didn't even know about in L.A," laughed Bomer. "I didn't know that you could go boating in Echo Park Lake so after we wrapped, I took our kids there. I went on the same hike we went on in Griffith Park. I was basically stalking our movie after we were done!"

"Papi Chulo" is rated "R" and is in theaters June 7th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News