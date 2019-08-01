selena

New Selena mural unveiled in singer's former Corpus Christi neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A new mural of slain Tejano star Selena now graces a Texas neighborhood where she lived.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the mural unveiled Tuesday in Corpus Christi's Molina neighborhood has three watercolor images of the Grammy-winning singer who was shot in 1995. A former president of Selena's fan club is serving life in prison for killing her.

The original mural had Selena's portrait and the words "Always in our Hearts." That work was done by some students and art teacher Dicky Valdez shortly after Selena's death. But the mural showed signs of wear by last year.

Selena's relatives paid for the new mural, by New York artist San Singuenza.

It says, "The goal isn't to live forever but to create something that will."

MORE SELENA: NKOTB performs Selena tribute in Corpus Christi with Selena's siblings in the crowd
EMBED More News Videos

New Kids on the Block honored Tejano legend Selena during a South Texas concert earlier this week, initially unaware that the singer's family members were singing along from the front row.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcorpus christitexas newssocietymusic newsu.s. & worldmural artsselena
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SELENA
Selena-themed cruise setting sail out of L.A. in 2020
Tiny Selena fans in Boyle Heights learn about her legacy
NKOTB performs Selena tribute with Selena's siblings in crowd
Get schooled in Selena with this new college course
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Monrovia kidnapping suspect raps about killing, burying woman
Suspect shot, killed by deputy in Hyde Park during traffic stop
Cedars-Sinai official charged with possession of child pornography
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Man detained for possibly setting I.E. fire, police say
CA limits full-contact practices for youth football teams
5 arrested after fight breaks out in Huntington Beach
Show More
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Home invasion suspects sought in Lancaster
1 dead after gas explosion in Kentucky, flames light up sky
VIDEO: Pregnant driver slams vehicle into building in Bellflower
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
More TOP STORIES News