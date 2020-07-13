New Star Wars series 'The Bad Batch' to debut on Disney+

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5870724" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' on Disney+.

Fresh off the success of critically acclaimed series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Disney+ has ordered the new animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," which will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2021.The series follows members of the Bad Batch, first introduced in "The Clone Wars," as they navigate through the changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. The experimental clones of the Bad Batch each possess an exceptional skill which makes them extraordinary soldiers, more so than their brothers in the Clone Army.Audiences can look forward to watching this formidable crew of elite soldiers take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to find a new purpose in a post-Clone War era.Dave Filoni ("The Mandalorian," "The Clone Wars") is an executive producer on the series alongside Athena Portillo ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels"), Brad Rau ("Star Wars Rebels," "Star Wars Resistance") and Jennifer Corbett ("Star Wars Resistance," "NCIS"). Carrie Beck ("The Mandalorian," "Star Wars Rebels") will serve as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer ("Star Wars Resistance"). Rau is also a supervising director with Corbett as a head writer on the series."Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' has been our honor at Disney+ and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series," said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+.Chu continued her statement: "While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."