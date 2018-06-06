AMERICAN IDOL

Where will the next 'American Idol' season hold auditions? Bus tour dates announced

EMBED </>More Videos

"American Idol" brought the top 3 contestants together with several other favorites from the season, plus the judges and other celebrity performers, to announce the latest winner.

Maddie Poppe was just crowned the most recent American Idol last month, and now the show is revving up for a new season.


The show on Wednesday announced where and when auditions will take place for the next season.

You can audition online, in-person at one of the tour dates or both. Visit American Idol's audition website for information about how to audition online.

Here's the full list. The show said that dates are subject to change.

Orlando, FL - August 25
San Diego, CA - August 25
Chattanooga, TN - August 28
Scottsdale, AZ - August 28
Charlotte, NC - August 31

Albuquerque, NM - August 31
Seattle, WA - August 31
Boise, ID - September 2
Richmond, VA - September 3
Plano, TX - September 3
Houston, TX - September 4
Austin, TX - September 6
Philadelphia, PA - September 6

Oklahoma City, OK - September 6
Buffalo, NY - September 9
Kansas City, MO - September 9
Shreveport, LA - September 9
Columbus, OH - September 12
Little Rock, AK - September 12
Charleston, WV - September 15

You can register ahead of time for an in-person audition by visiting American Idol's audition website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idolABC
AMERICAN IDOL
Nationwide 'American Idol' bus tour set to kick-off in August
Autopsy: Rasual Butler had drugs in system during fatal crash
'Idol' winner Maddie Poppe savoring every moment
And the next 'American Idol' is...
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News