Nicholas Cage to play Joe Exotic in new 'Tiger King' limited series

Actor Nicholas Cage is set to portray Joe Exotic, the man from Netflix's hit docuseries "Tiger King", in a new limited TV series.

The upcoming eight-episode scripted series is being co-produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios and it will be based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad, according to Variety Magazine.

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayham and Madness" became a sensation after it was released on Netflix on March 20. The docuseries centers around "Joe Exotic", whose legal name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage.

For those who aren't up to speed, here's a "Tiger King" primer: Carole Baskin is the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. Tiger King, the documentary, is about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," a former Oklahoma zookeeper who loves guns, younger men, and big cats.



Exotic owned more than 200 big cats including tigers at his private Oklahoma zoo.

Exotic is now serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and plotting to kill Carole Baskin, who is another big cat zoo owner and also featured in the docuseries.

The role will be a TV debut for Cage, who has won a number of accolades for his movies.
