Arts & Entertainment

Broadway star Nick Cordero's one-man show set for release as live album on his birthday

It's titled "Live Your Life" and its release will coincide with what would have been the late actor's birthday, Sept. 17.
By
LOS ANGELES -- Nick Cordero's legacy will live on with the release of a live recording of his one-man show.

It's titled "Live Your Life" and its release will coincide with what would have been the late actor's birthday, Sept. 17.

Cordero spent 95 days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles battling COVID-19 before he eventually passed away on July 5.

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the news about her husband's album via Instagram: "Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news. I've never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story... his story."

Proceeds from the album, which was recorded in 2019, will benefit Cordero's family.

Zach Braff promises to take care of Broadway star's family after COVID-19 death
EMBED More News Videos

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a long battle with COVID-19, and messages of support are pouring in from around the world.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslive musicmusicalcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex offender Cary Smith leaves Santa Ana for Costa Mesa
CA sees record-breaking number of new cases
EDD Q&A: Why is it so difficult to get help with CA unemployment benefits?
COVID-19 on track to become leading cause of death in LA County
Camping offers stir-crazy Southern Californians welcome relief
Homeowner, 62, found dead in house tented for fumigation
Search underway for sex-assault suspect in Temecula
Show More
CA's only known wolf pack welcomes 8 new pups
Mookie Betts gets $365-million deal with Dodgers through 2032
Why is OC seeing big surge in coronavirus?
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
More TOP STORIES News