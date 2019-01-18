ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Nicole Kidman rules multiplex with 4 very different movie roles

At your local multiplex right now, you can see Nicole Kidman in not one, not two, not three -- but four movies.

So if you're a producer or director and you want your movie to be a hit, what's the secret weapon? Here's a hint: Hire Nicole Kidman.

At your local multiplex right now, you could see Kidman in not one, not two, not three, but four movies. She's part of the ensemble casts of the top two films in the country right now: "The Upside" as well as "Aquaman." She's also making the awards season rounds thanks to her work in "Boy Erased."

Her fourth film is an independent thriller from director Karyn Kusama called "Destroyer."

In "Destroyer," Kidman plays Erin Bell, a grizzled police detective whose traumatic past has her bent on revenge. She's determined to solve a new case as a means of reconciling with an old one that has consumed her mind. The character allowed an on-screen transformation different from anything Kidman has done before.

"It was someone so far removed from me that I was scared I wasn't going to be able to pull it off. But Karyn had full belief," laughed Kidman.

"We talked about it from the very beginning, that we wanted to create truly a new person, a person audiences hadn't seen that could live on in people's memory as Erin Bell," said Kusama. "Not as Nicole Kidman."

Kidman says having four films in theaters at once wasn't a calculated move on her part.

"There is no plan. Sometimes the stars collide and it's all gone well, other times it all falls apart," said Kidman. "This was just like a very strange confluence of events. But hey, I'm sitting here smiling and drinking it in going, 'thank you!'"
