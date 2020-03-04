Nik Wallenda says he's feeling 'angst' before volcano high wire live special on ABC

The stuntman, who's traversed Times Square, the Grand Canyon gorge and Niagara Falls on tightrope, will attempt a 1,800-foot walk over the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua.
The stunt will mark Wallenda's "longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted," according to ABC, which will air "Volcano Live with Nik Wallenda" as a live two-hour special.
Watch "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda" on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 4.
"The reality of it is I'm risking my life, and we're dealing with mother nature," Wallenda told Good Morning America hours before the stunt.
Wallenda, who will be wearing a gas mask and oxygen tank, will work against toxic gas and wind, which could affect aerodynamics and visibility.
Mike Troffer, his uncle, is the lead engineer and has been preparing six months for this event. His job is to guide a team of riggers to make sure that the main wire, just over 1-inch thick, and the 116 stabilizing wires stay secure.
The conditions make it impossible to erect the tightrope in advance.
"The cables can't go up early because the sulfuric gasses in the air will actually eat through the cable to the point where it will actually crumble," Wallenda told the Associated Press. "We can't put it up in advance. It's got to be put up very short window prior to the actual walk."
That begs the question of how Wallenda practices for a stunt with every challenge that Mother Nature can send his way without seeing the rope in advance?
Blindfolded, of course. In between trips to the actual site, Wallenda has been preparing at his home in Florida.
"I will be practicing in a smoky room, but it's training believe it or not, with my eyes closed. It's training with a gas mask on. It's training with goggles on. It's training with wind machines. It's kind of throwing every element that I'll be facing," Wallenda said.
His wife Erendira Wallenda, a gifted aerialist, is opening the show with her own performance suspended over the volcano.
"I absolutely love my husband. I absolutely love what he does ... to the rest of the world, it's nerve wracking, but to me, beautiful," she said.
RELATED: Everything to know about Nik Wallenda volcano high wire live special on ABC
Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat and comes from a family of star tightrope-walkers.
For his last major stunt, his walk on live television over New York's Times Square, Wallenda was tethered in case of a fall. But that was more about a New York City ordinance than caring for his own safety. This time, Wallenda hopes there are not any safety protocols, other than his safety team.
Wallenda said as crazy as it may seem, he was born to do this.
"I live by the words 'never give up' ... When I get on this wire, I'm taking a journey, I believe that everyone has a journey in life, and they're all on a wire trying to get to the other side," he said.
"The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison has signed on as the official emcee of the special, and ESPN anchor Sage Steele will co-host.
"This unlike any walk he's ever had, and there is this misconception that this is a foregone conclusion, that all this is just going to go great. There are 100 things that could go wrong here, this toxic, you know, dust and fumes that come up, that choke you out in seconds ... There are a lot of unknowns, and he's anxious about this particular walk," Harrison said.
Catch "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda" on ABC at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 4.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.