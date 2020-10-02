New movie 'The Secrets We Keep' has woman out out for revenge in Post-WWII thriller

HOLLYWOOD -- The new movie, "The Secrets We Keep," takes place in the suburbs, in a time after World War II. Noomi Rapace plays a woman who believes someone who once caused her great pain during the war is now a neighbor. And she's out for vengeance.Joel Kinnaman plays the man who Rapace's character is certain committed heinous war crimes against her. So she kidnaps him. But-- is this really the guy?Both actors were thrilled to explore the complexities of her characters."They force me to be the bravest version of myself and go to places in myself where it's uncomfortable to be," said Rapace. "But it's also from those places I can grow as an actress and explore life further.""As an artist and in life, I think it's really important to always live, you know, at least 10 percent out of your comfort zone, to not stagnate as a human or as an artist. So you have to find projects that push you there," said Kinnaman.For Kinnaman, "The Secrets We Keep" literally did just that."I mean, I was literally bleeding from my hands, from my arms. And because, you know, I was tied so intricately and bound so tightly, they couldn't untie me between takes either!" said Kinnaman."The Secrets We Keep" is playing now in limited release. It'll be available on demand on October 16th.