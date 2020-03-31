Coronavirus California

San Francisco Bay Area siblings create adorable coronavirus rap while stuck at home

By Alix Martichoux
DALY CITY, Calif. -- Two Northern California siblings, left with nothing but time on their hands as they shelter in place during the novel coronavirus pandemic, have made their musical debut with a COVID-19 inspired rap song.

Eighteen-year-old Ariel Chupo put together the beat and his 9-year-old sister Ellie dela Cruz voices the track.

From her moody, dimly lit "studio" she spits prescient rhymes like, "It feels like it's preventing me from chilling socially. It looks like the virus is taking over globally.

"Let me tell you a little something about what is happening, because I'm only 9 years old and my fourth grade year is damaging. We are only at the start of 2020 and already I can't get my Starbucks matcha venti."

We feel you, Ellie.

The siblings in the San Francisco Bay Area say they tag-teamed writing the lyrics. The two told ABC7 News' Dion Lim they want to explore making more music in the future, but Ellie isn't a big fan of crowds. So for now, this quaint coronavirus set-up is perfect for their budding music careers. The siblings say they're working on releasing a song per week on YouTube as the shelter-in-place orders continue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdaly cityrap musicviral videocoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
A beatbox lesson in under 5 minutes
Coronavirus: Newsom announces initiative to help older Californians stay connected
Bay Area health officials add new restrictions to extended COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Panda Express donating $2M to buy equipment for medical staff
Coronavirus: Disposable gloves, masks littering SoCal parking lots
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 3,011
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 3,011
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths
Panda Express donating $2M to buy equipment for medical staff
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: List of companies hiring in SoCal
LA County supervisors vote to remove sheriff as head of emergency ops
Show More
Van Nuys lab struggles to get crucial COVID-19 test supplies
Coronavirus: Disposable gloves, masks littering SoCal parking lots
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 31
More TOP STORIES News