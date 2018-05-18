LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Preparations continued in Long Beach on Thursday for the official opening of the Western Hemisphere's largest traveling observation wheel, which will begin a monthlong residency near the Queen Mary.
The wheel, which recently completed a stay at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, will open to the public at 4 p.m. The Dutch-made attraction will offer rides daily until June 17.
