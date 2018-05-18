ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Observation wheel to begin monthlong residency near Queen Mary in Long Beach

Preparations continued in Long Beach on Thursday for the official opening of the Western Hemisphere's largest traveling observation wheel, which will begin a monthlong residency near the Queen Mary. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Preparations continued in Long Beach on Thursday for the official opening of the Western Hemisphere's largest traveling observation wheel, which will begin a monthlong residency near the Queen Mary.

The wheel, which recently completed a stay at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, will open to the public at 4 p.m. The Dutch-made attraction will offer rides daily until June 17.

