Fullerton musician describes jamming with Stevie Wonder: 'It was amazing'

By
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Imagine getting a chance to jam with your idol, a music legend? That's exactly what happened to Nelson Cade III. The Fullerton musician is still in shock after meeting and actually jamming with Stevie Wonder.

"He said, 'I just want to play, I just want to jam, doesn't have to be a big deal,' like he was trying to make me feel comfortable," said Cade. "It was amazing."

On Friday, Nelson was playing his weekly gig at Skylight Gardens in Westwood, when the bartender told him, Stevie Wonder was in the restaurant.

He gained his composure and played a little tribute to his hero.

"I acknowledge who you are, you're a giant, you're like a father of a generation, here you go, thank you for all you've done," said Cade.

After hearing his song, "Isn't she lovely," Stevie Wonder sent his bodyguard to ask Nelson if they could play together.

Then, for the next 35 minutes, the musician from Fullerton jammed with an American icon, much to the delight of the crowd.

"We played 'My Cherie Amour,' we played 'Superstition,' he jumped into 'Imagine' by Lennon," he said.

Afterward, Cade spent another 30 minutes chatting with Stevie Wonder. His desire to chase a career in music - now signed, sealed and delivered.

"I know this is what I'm supposed to do, any doubt that I had, I can't continue forward with doubts, I don't have the right to anymore," said Cade.
