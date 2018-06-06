'Ocean's 8' cast talk about all-female reboot of successful franchise.

Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett lead an all-star cast the heist thriller, "Ocean's 8." Bullock says despite any tabloid rumors floating around, there were no catfights among the primarily female cast. She hopes the entertainment industry can move on from that kind of gossip."I want to see what our world looks like. I want to see it on film," said Bullock. "I want to see how women are in real life. I want to see them on film, and not how we're shown in the tabloids. I don't know anyone who's had a catfight since 'Dynasty.'""Let's have one! Come on Bullock," joked Blanchett."I would, but I don't want to mess up the hair," laughed Bullock.In "Ocean's 8," Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney's Danny Ocean in the previous movies in the successful franchise. Like her movie brother, she too, is a con artist, and enlists a team of women who are the best at what they do to help her pull off her biggest heist yet. The women don't care that their characters are committing a crime."When the first 'Oceans' came around do you think Brad (Pitt), Matt (Damon) and George were asked, you know, 'What sort of role models are you giving out to men?'" asked Blanchett. "There's something like women have to teach people stuff in movies. It's like, this is entertainment!"Bullock stayed in joker mode. "I think we are teaching people something. I mean, if you're gonna steal something, plant it on someone else you don't like so that they take it. That would be the message that I want. If you're gonna steal, plant something on someone you hate."There was, however, one bit of competition among the cast and that was for co-star Rihanna's approval, whom they agree is "a genius.""We all secretly want to be her favorite," said Bullock. "We all would be, we'd be really relaxed and tired in the room and then she'd walk in the room and we'd be like.""Perk up!" said actress Awkwafina."'So Rihanna. So Rihanna. So Rihanna," Bullock chimed in. "Oh my God I have to tell you that latest video is like oh my God. So, Rihanna. Rihanna. Rihanna!""Ocean's 8" is in theaters Friday, June 8.