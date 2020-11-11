Arts & Entertainment

Meet the new Bachelorette: Orange County's Tayshia Adams steps in to leading role

To say "The Bachelorette" has been unprecedented this season is a major understatement. Or maybe it's just par for the course for 2020.

With "The Bachelorette, 2.0" Tayshia Adams is officially taking over the rose-presenting duties.

Adams is no stranger to loyal fans of Bachelor Nation. She was a finalist early last year when Colton Underwood was the Bachelor. Then she took a trip over to "Bachelor in Paradise."

But when Clare Crawley fell hard for Dale Moss at the start of this season, producers knew they needed a Plan B. Adams was on asked to be on standby and then got the call to come save the season.

"I was at home, doing the whole quarantine life like everybody else. In fact I was in my bed, eating doughnuts, reading a book," said Adams. "You know, I had to do a few things, I had to talk to my parents. It wasn't a 'yes' right away. It was something I had to think about."

She thought, and then said yes. And with that, Adams walked into a world that was very different from her other exotic experiences with the Bachelor franchise, and into the COVID protocol-protected world of La Quinta!

"I'm an Orange County girl!" said Adams. "Palm Springs is one of my favorite places to go because it's not too far from home but it feels like it's far away. It was just nice to get to know the guys, once they were comfortable and settled down, and I didn't have to pack my bags every day. It was really nice."

"The Bachelorette" airs Tuesday nights on ABC.
