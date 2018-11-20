ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

On a budget? Go free this week with these no-cost events in Los Angeles

Photo: Marcus Wallis/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got five solid options that won't cost you a dime, from a pre-holiday celebration to an eclectic dance party to an evening of lights.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

A musical mashup for the ages





Come on down to the Mama Lion Wednesday night for a pre-holiday celebration courtesy of InTheMixLA.

The night will include a drum and DJ mashup, alongside good eats and refreshing libations available for purchase.

When: Wednesday, November 21, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Mama Lion, 601 S. Western Ave.
Admission: Free (Before 9 p.m.)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Afro GoGo dance party at Catch One





On Friday, swing by the Catch One nightclub for Afro GoGo -- a dance party featuring eclectic African mixes of traditional and contemporary sounds courtesy of ZongoZongo Sound System (ZZSS).

The 19 and over event is free with RSVP until 11 p.m.

When: Friday, November 23, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 25, 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Light the Night with family





Last but not least, experience holiday season magic at The Village of Westfield's annual Light the Night event. Hosted by DJ Lance Rock, guests can expect to see a performance by iLuminate, along with an additional surprise musical performer.

The event is free with an unwrapped toy donation for Toys For Tots.

When: Sunday, November 25, 6-8 p.m.
Where: The Village at Westfield Topanga, 6320 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
From classical to Rock: Great music events in Pasadena this week
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 winner announced
Snoop Dogg receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star
4 comedy events to keep you laughing this week in West Hollywood
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
5 injured in Long Beach electrical vault explosion
Residents affected by Woolsey Fire prepare for rain
LIST: Sandbag distribution centers in LA, Ventura counties
Procession to be held for Gardena officer killed in motorcycle crash
Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach
Man accused of stealing women's clothes from evacuated Thousand Oaks home
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work
Show More
Flower vendor sues Riverside County Sheriff's Department after arrest
Trump says no new punitive measures over murder of Khashoggi
Man claims SoCal Edison caused Woolsey Fire, files lawsuit
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Mourning 3 innocent victims
Rams honor first responders for work in Woolsey Fire, shooting
More News