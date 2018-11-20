On a budget? Go free this week with these no-cost events in Los Angeles

A musical mashup for the ages

Afro GoGo dance party at Catch One

Light the Night with family

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got five solid options that won't cost you a dime, from a pre-holiday celebration to an eclectic dance party to an evening of lights.---Come on down to the Mama Lion Wednesday night for a pre-holiday celebration courtesy of InTheMixLA.The night will include a drum and DJ mashup, alongside good eats and refreshing libations available for purchase.Wednesday, November 21, 7-11 p.m.Mama Lion, 601 S. Western Ave.Free (Before 9 p.m.)On Friday, swing by the Catch One nightclub for Afro GoGo -- a dance party featuring eclectic African mixes of traditional and contemporary sounds courtesy of ZongoZongo Sound System (ZZSS).The 19 and over event is free with RSVP until 11 p.m.Friday, November 23, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 25, 2 a.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd..FreeLast but not least, experience holiday season magic at The Village of Westfield's annual Light the Night event. Hosted by DJ Lance Rock, guests can expect to see a performance by iLuminate, along with an additional surprise musical performer.The event is free with an unwrapped toy donation for Toys For Tots.Sunday, November 25, 6-8 p.m.The Village at Westfield Topanga, 6320 Topanga Canyon Blvd.Free