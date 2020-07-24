One Day at Disney: Disney+ shows ABC7 reporter Chris Cristi's sky high point view over Los Angeles

Arts & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When it comes to breaking news, no one covers it better than Eyewitness News reporter Chris Cristi. He has one of the more unique jobs at ABC7. To see just what it's like to fly Air7HD every day, the Disney+ series "One Day at Disney" spent time with our high in the sky reporter.

Cristi worked through college as a traffic reporter in Florida; then after putting in a full day, would commute to Disney World and pilot the monorail.

"It was one of the most fun jobs I'd ever had," said Cristi.

Cristi says it's been a long path to get to this point. But he's always been inspired by KABC in Los Angeles.

"It was to me the holy grail of local news," said Cristi. "I feel like I've come full circle in my career. Being a kid, being so in love with Disney World and being able to work at ABC as a journalist is really a dream come true."

This special episode of "One Day at Disney" is streaming now on Disney+.
