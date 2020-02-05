Arts & Entertainment

Oscar Best Actor nominees on the roles that got them nominated

NEW YORK -- Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jonathan Pryce are nominated for an Oscar in the lead actor category.

Joaquin Phoenix is nominated for the fourth time, but he has never won an Oscar. He was nominated previously for 2005's "Walk the Line" and 2012's "The Master," supporting actor for 2000's "Gladiator."

Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar for his work in "The Revenant" in 2016. This is his 7th nomination.

This is the second year in a row that Adam Driver is up for an award. He's nominated for playing Charlie in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce are first-time nominees.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon talked to each of the actors about what made their roles standout as special this year.

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

  • Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"


  • Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

  • Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"


    • Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Video captures boy's frightened reaction during father's arrest in IE
    House fire in Pomona leaves 6 dogs dead
    Coronavirus: CA base to house more China evacuees
    Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
    Man seen dragging body toward dumpster in El Monte
    'Bunchie' Young: The 'Super Bowl kid' from LA who won over viewers
    Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
    Show More
    Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
    Prosecutors seek to drop rape case against OC surgeon
    Dodgers acquiring Betts, Price from Red Sox - ESPN
    Missing couple found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake
    Rollover crash off 15 Freeway captured on surveillance video
    More TOP STORIES News