Oscar nominee luncheon 2020: Sandy Kenyon's wrap-up

Sandy shared stories from the luncheon, along with his own picks for this year's winners, Tuesday morning on abc's LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.
Sandy talked about checking in with several of the stars, including Laura Dern, who did her first TV interview with Sandy as a teenager when she was appearing in "Smooth Talk."
He also spoke with Greta Gerwig, who is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Little Women."
Sandy calls her the darling of the press corps and predicts she'll take home an Oscar next month.
Quentin Tarantino seemed "less enthused" to be at the luncheon, Sandy said, but was gracious nonetheless.
Sandy described how Oscars producers give a key piece of advice to all the nominees at the luncheon: "Please prepare a speech, please know what you're going to say - and keep it to 1 minute only."
Finally, Sandy shared with Kelly and Ryan his own picks for this year's Oscars:
*Best Actress: Renee Zellweger for "Judy"
*Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker"
*Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern for "Marriage Story"
*Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
*Best Director: Bong Joon Ho for "Parasite"
*Best Picture: "1917"
The annual Oscars luncheon is a chance for the nominees to rub shoulders, celebrate the status many will only have once, and take a class picture.
It was held just a few steps from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, home to the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9.